China's Guangzhou cleared of local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:03, July 09, 2021

People receive COVID-19 vaccine in the inoculation site of the Guangyi International E-Commerce Industrial Park in Haizhu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

GUANGZHOU, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, on Thursday was cleared of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

The last six recovered patients were discharged from Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University, on Thursday morning, bringing the city's existing number of local cases to zero.

A total of 153 locally transmitted confirmed or asymptomatic cases were reported in Guangzhou in the latest resurgence from May, but no new local cases have been reported for 19 consecutive days, according to the city's health commission.

Another 13 cases transferred from cities of Foshan and Zhanjiang have also recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)