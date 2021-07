El Salvador receives new batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac

Xinhua) 09:59, July 09, 2021

Staff members transfer vaccines developed by Chinese laboratory Sinovac at El Salvador International Airport in La Paz Department, El Salvador, on July 7, 2021. El Salvador received on Wednesday a new batch of the COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac. (Photo by Alexander Pena/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)