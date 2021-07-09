COVID-19 almost certainly originates from animal, not lab leak: top experts

"There is currently no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has a laboratory origin," the experts wrote.

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Top experts say that the coronavirus pandemic almost certainly came from an animal, and not from a laboratory leak, CNN reported on Wednesday.

In a published paper "The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A Critical Review," a group of 20 top experts from the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and other countries noted that theories about a lab leak are almost all based on coincidence, not hard evidence, according to the report.

"I think you can make a pretty strong argument that it didn't leak from a lab," Robert Garry, professor of microbiology and immunology at Tulane Medical School, was quoted by CNN as saying.

Medical workers use a test kit to diagnose COVID-19 virus at a laboratory in Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 20, 2021. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

