14 trapped in tunnel flooding in China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 15:24, July 15, 2021

GUANGZHOU, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Fourteen people were trapped in a tunnel water gushing-out accident Thursday in Zhuhai City of south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities said.

The construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of the city's Xingye expressway, flooded at around 3:30 a.m., said the local emergency management bureau.

Zhuhai has set up on-site rescue headquarters.

The rescue work and investigation into the cause of the accident are underway.

