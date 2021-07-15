Home>>
14 trapped in tunnel flooding in China's Guangdong
(Xinhua) 15:24, July 15, 2021
GUANGZHOU, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Fourteen people were trapped in a tunnel water gushing-out accident Thursday in Zhuhai City of south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities said.
The construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of the city's Xingye expressway, flooded at around 3:30 a.m., said the local emergency management bureau.
Zhuhai has set up on-site rescue headquarters.
The rescue work and investigation into the cause of the accident are underway.
