Home>>
Cub of South China tiger seen at research base in Guangdong
(Xinhua) 11:15, July 08, 2021
A cub of South China tiger plays with a staff member at the research base of South China tiger breeding in Shaoguan City of south China's Guangdong Province, July 6, 2021. This female cub, born on March 24, 2021, is in good health condition, and expected to meet the public soon. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Guangdong reopens after containing latest outbreaks without losing one single life
- China's Guangdong reports 4 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Guangdong reports 8 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Guangdong reports 9 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Guangdong reports 6 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.