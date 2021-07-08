Cub of South China tiger seen at research base in Guangdong

Xinhua) 11:15, July 08, 2021

A cub of South China tiger plays with a staff member at the research base of South China tiger breeding in Shaoguan City of south China's Guangdong Province, July 6, 2021. This female cub, born on March 24, 2021, is in good health condition, and expected to meet the public soon. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)