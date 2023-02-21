Home>>
How difficult could it be to transport wind turbine blades to the top of a cliff?
(People's Daily App) 15:54, February 21, 2023
This wind turbine blade is 75 meters long and weighs 19 tons. There are dozens of bends on this hillside road. It takes two weeks to transport a blade to the top of this cliff.
Workers need to overcome extreme cold and altitude sickness as well as heavy storms and snow.
(Produced by Gao Yuand and Dong Feng)
