How difficult could it be to transport wind turbine blades to the top of a cliff?

(People's Daily App) 15:54, February 21, 2023

This wind turbine blade is 75 meters long and weighs 19 tons. There are dozens of bends on this hillside road. It takes two weeks to transport a blade to the top of this cliff.

Workers need to overcome extreme cold and altitude sickness as well as heavy storms and snow.

