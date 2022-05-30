China's first deep-sea floating wind turbine "Fuyao" towed in China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 09:03, May 30, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 29, 2022 shows a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" being towed from Maoming to Luodousha sea area, south China's Guangdong Province. China's first deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" was towed in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province on Sunday. It will be tested in Luodousha sea area where the average water depth is 65 meters. "Fuyao" wind turbine is equipped with 6.2 megawatt typhoon-resistant wind power generating units. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An engineer works in a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" in south China's Guangdong Province, May 26, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on May 27, 2022 shows a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 29, 2022 shows a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" being towed from Maoming to Luodousha sea area, south China's Guangdong Province.

Photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the blades of a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" being assembled in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province.

Photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the a blade of a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province.

Photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows the blades of a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" being assembled in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2022 shows a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" being assembled in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 27, 2022 shows a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 29, 2022 shows a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" being towed from Maoming to Luodousha sea area, south China's Guangdong Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 27, 2022 shows an engineer working on the top of a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" in south China's Guangdong Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 27, 2022 shows a deep-sea floating wind power equipment "Fuyao" in Maoming, south China's Guangdong Province.

