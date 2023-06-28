Languages

Archive

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Home>>

Helicopters engage in round-the-clock flight training

(China Military Online) 09:33, June 28, 2023

Transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade lift off successively during a 24-hour flight training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories