Army's artillery detachment conducts live-fire test
(China Military Online) 09:09, July 12, 2023
Armored vehicles attached to an artillery detachment with a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army fires down range at mock targets during a live-fire test in the end of June, 2023, aiming to inspect the troops' precision strike capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)
