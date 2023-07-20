Fighter jets in air refueling training

China Military Online) 09:07, July 20, 2023

Pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command climbs into the cockpit of a fighter jet to get ready for an air refueling training exercise in early July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Hunan)

