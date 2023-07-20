Chinese air force recruits best-ever cadets in 2023

Chinese air force cadets are pictured at a military airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2023.(Photo by Yu Hongchun/Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A record number of Chinese air force cadets have been recruited this year and competence levels have reached new heights, the air force recruitment department said on Wednesday.

The proportion of cadets that met the physical standard for fighter pilots increased notably, and 95 percent of cadets have good aircraft flying potential, the department said.

The air force has attributed its recruitment progress to extensive publicity, refined selection and assessment systems, and cooperation with elite civilian universities.

To boost their sense of pride, the new cadets will be flown from five cities across the country to the Aviation University of the Air Force in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, aboard Y-20 transport aircraft on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chinese air force cadets board an aircraft at a military airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2023.(Photo by Yu Hongchun/Xinhua)

Chinese air force cadets take part in a welcoming ceremony after arriving at the Aviation University of the Air Force, July 19, 2023.(Photo by Yu Hongchun/Xinhua)

A Y-20 transport aircraft carrying Chinese air force cadets is about to land at an airport of the Aviation University of the Air Force, July 19, 2023.(Photo by Yu Hongchun/Xinhua)

