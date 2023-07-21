Amphibious armored vehicles conduct waterborne operations

China Military Online) 10:24, July 21, 2023

Amphibious armored vehicles attached to an amphibious armored element of a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army conduct waterborne operations during a recent real-combat training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lai Kun)

