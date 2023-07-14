Home>>
Fighter jets take off in flight training
(China Military Online) 09:17, July 14, 2023
Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force take off in formation during a flight training exercise in late June, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
