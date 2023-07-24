Helicopters lift off for real-combat flight training

China Military Online) 09:00, July 24, 2023

Multiple types of attack and transport helicopters attached to an army brigade prepare to lift off from the parking apron during a real-combat flight training mission on July 5, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Xing)

