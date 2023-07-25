Frigates steam forward in maritime training

China Military Online) 09:54, July 25, 2023

The guided-missile frigate Mianyang attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command launches a target drone during a maritime combat training exercise in mid July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Hanqiang and Zhang Weifeng)

