Home>>
Frigates steam forward in maritime training
(China Military Online) 09:54, July 25, 2023
The guided-missile frigate Mianyang attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command launches a target drone during a maritime combat training exercise in mid July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Hanqiang and Zhang Weifeng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.