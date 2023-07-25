PLA garrison in Hong Kong organizes joint patrol

Xinhua) 13:33, July 25, 2023

HONG KONG, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday mobilized some of its army, naval and air forces to conduct a joint patrol, focusing on training the troops' combat capability of rapid planning, emergency response, special situation handling, and joint operations.

The joint patrol involved high-mobility infantry, ships, helicopters and other units of the armed forces, which was carried out under real combat conditions.

The training mainly included setting up command posts, joint naval and air patrols, interception and verification, elimination of infiltrating enemies, and emergency evacuation of the wounded, which has effectively improved the troops' capability of joint operations.

During the course of the joint patrol, the participating troops strictly complied with the laws and regulations of Hong Kong's waterway, port and aviation management, and notified in advance the relevant departments of the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)