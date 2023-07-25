We Are China

Lhalu wetland's ecological conditions improve with conservation efforts

Xinhua) 09:17, July 25, 2023

This photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows a view of the Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

The Lhalu wetland national nature reserve, with an average altitude of 3,645 meters, covers an area of 12.2 square kilometers. The wetland's ecological conditions improved as conservation efforts were stepped up.

A mallard duck flies over the Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

An egret flies over the Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

