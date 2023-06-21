We Are China

View of Yanchiwan Wetlands in NW China

Xinhua) 08:36, June 21, 2023

Bar-headed geese (Anser indicus) fly over the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

The Yanchiwan Wetlands, situated in the southeastern part of the Subei Mongolian Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province, was designated as a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on wetlands in 2018.

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A bar-headed goose (Anser indicus) takes a rest at the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province, June 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows horses at the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows snow mountains seen from the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of the Yanchiwan Wetlands in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

