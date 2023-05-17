China's top legislature to inspect wetlands conservation law enforcement

Xinhua) 13:15, May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will send lawmakers to six provinces between May and July to inspect the enforcement of the Wetlands Conservation Law.

Meanwhile, the NPC Standing Committee will also entrust local legislature in eight other provincial-level regions with law enforcement inspection, according to a meeting of the law enforcement inspection groups of the NPC Standing Committee on Tuesday.

According to the meeting, lawmakers will inspect law enforcement from seven aspects, including how local governments and related authorities fulfill their statutory duties of protecting wetlands and wetlands' utilization and restoration.

The NPC Standing Committee will hear and deliberate a report on the law enforcement inspection in late October.

The Wetlands Conservation Law was passed in December 2021 and put into force on June 1, 2022.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)