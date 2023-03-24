Wetland park under construction in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:31, March 24, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 21, 2023 shows the Tenggenhe wetland park under construction in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province. The wetland park will be used for science popularization about water, ecological protection and sightseeing. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People work at the construction site of Tenggenhe wetland park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, March 21, 2023. The wetland park will be used for science popularization about water, ecological protection and sightseeing. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

