Home>>
20,000 plum blossoms bloom in Xixi wetlands
(People's Daily App) 14:30, February 28, 2023
Some 20,000 plum blossoms are blooming in Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. This week is the perfect time for beautiful views.
(Source: Shijie app-Guorancong; produced by Song Sichi and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: swans at Caofeidian wetland in N China
- China’s Hainan continuously shatters record of rare species thanks to enhanced wetland ecology
- China on way to becoming world leader in wetland conservation cause
- Tourists enjoy plum blossoms in Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, E China
- Fruits of wetland restoration efforts blossom in Tianjin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.