How did a pit change into a wetland park?

(People's Daily App) 15:40, March 08, 2023

Xinglong Lake Wetland Park in Chengdu used to be a large pit. After seven years of construction, the site has been transformed into a model of harmony between people and nature. Let’s see how this change happened.

(Source: Information Office of the International Department of CPC)

