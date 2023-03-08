Home>>
How did a pit change into a wetland park?
(People's Daily App) 15:40, March 08, 2023
Xinglong Lake Wetland Park in Chengdu used to be a large pit. After seven years of construction, the site has been transformed into a model of harmony between people and nature. Let’s see how this change happened.
