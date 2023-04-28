Picturesque wetland scenery in Yancheng, E China's Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 10:00, April 28, 2023

Milu deer wander around Tiaozini Wetland in Yancheng city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Shan Zhonghua)

The Yellow Sea Wetland in Yancheng city of east China's Jiangsu Province shows a lively spring landscape, becoming the ideal backdrop for migratory birds and wild animals.

Yancheng city, known as an "international wetland city," has stepped up its efforts to restore and protect wetlands. Its three ecosystems, including the sea, wetlands and forests, have provided ideal habitats for milu deer, also known as Pere David's deer, red-crowned cranes and spoon-billed sandpipers, as well as many migratory birds.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)