Mangrove forests restored on coastlines in Fujian
(Ecns.cn) 15:58, March 30, 2023
Mangrove forests grow in saltwater on coastlines at a wetland of Quanzhou Bay in Jinjiang, east China's Fujian Province, March 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)
Quanzhou Bay has set a target to restore over 194 hectares of mangrove forests.
