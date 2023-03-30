We Are China

Mangrove forests restored on coastlines in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 15:58, March 30, 2023

Mangrove forests grow in saltwater on coastlines at a wetland of Quanzhou Bay in Jinjiang, east China's Fujian Province, March 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Quanzhou Bay has set a target to restore over 194 hectares of mangrove forests.

