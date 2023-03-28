Hundreds of spotted seals seen in NE China's Liaoning
Hundreds of spotted seals, including some pups, were recently seen in the Liaohe River Delta in Panjin city, northeast China's Liaoning Province, which reflects the constantly improving natural environment.
Spotted seals, including some pups, rest in the Liaohe River Delta in Panjin city, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Natural Resources of Liaoning Province)
Under a project to turn areas of mudflat aquaculture into wetlands, the city has restored 85,900 mu (5,726 hectares) of coastal wetlands and restored 17.6 kilometers of coastlines, creating a sound breeding area for the migrant seals.
Adjacent to the Liaohe River Delta, Liaodong Bay, one of the eight breeding habitats of spotted seals in the world, saw a larger number of the animals arriving at an earlier date this year. The seals will remain here until the end of May before embarking on the long journey back to the Pacific.
Spotted seals, including some pups, rest in the Liaohe River Delta in Panjin city, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Natural Resources of Liaoning Province)
The Liaohe River Delta boasts 2,165 square kilometers of natural coastal wetlands, where 463 wildlife species inhabit. It serves as the breeding habitat and migration transfer station for some of the rare species such as red-crowned crane, Saunders's gull and spotted seal.
