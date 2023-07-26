Chinese Embassy in Lebanon marks 96th founding anniversary of PLA

Xinhua) 13:33, July 26, 2023

Participants attend a reception in Beirut, Lebanon, on July 24, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon held on Monday the reception to mark the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

BEIRUT, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon held on Monday a reception to mark the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The reception saw the participation of more than 350 people, including Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian, Defense Attache at the Chinese Embassy Zheng Yuchong, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Lebanese Army Youssef Haddad, and the representative of the Lebanese defense minister George Shreim.

In his address to the reception, Zheng said the friendly cooperation between the Chinese and Lebanese armies is continuing to reach new heights.

"China has always followed the path of peaceful development, pursued a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, vigorously implemented the global security initiative, fulfilled the sacred mission of peacekeeping, and promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," he added.

Photos on China's building of national defense were exhibited during the reception.

