Home>>
Fighter jet taxis on runway during flight training
(China Military Online) 10:08, July 26, 2023
A fighter jet attached to a unit of air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Kai)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.