Fighter jet taxis on runway during flight training

China Military Online) 10:08, July 26, 2023

A fighter jet attached to a unit of air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Kai)

