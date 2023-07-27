We Are China

In pics: torch relay of 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu

Xinhua) 08:26, July 27, 2023

Torch bearers from Samaranch Foundation run with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Torch bearers Wang Zhengwen (R) and Chen Dan pose during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Torch bearer Jin Guanghao runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Wang Zhengwen runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Torch bearer Geng Jia runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Gamesin Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Zhong Ying runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Torch bearer Peng Shikun runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Wang Zhengwen runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Torch bearer Lin Jiaxin runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Torch bearer Qin Xiaoqiang runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Torch bearer Jiang Xiaoya runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Torch bearer Liu Jiangyu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Zhang Tingting runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Torch bearer Chen Qinchi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Gamesin Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Shao Juntao runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Gamesin Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Wang Meijiao runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Gamesin Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Ding Lizhi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Gamesin Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Cao Maoyuan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Shao Juntao runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Gamesin Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearers Qin Xiaoqiang (R) and Yang Qichang pose during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Torch bearer Xu Weizhou runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Torch bearers Zeng Xiujun (R) and Xuan Huang pose during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Torch bearers Liu Yuan (R) and Wang Shilun pose during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Torch bearers Wang Shilun (R) and Lin Jiaxin pose during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Torch bearer Jiang Xiaoya runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Torch bearer Xu Liaoyuan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Gamesin Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Liu Ran runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Torch bearer Barengo from France runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Wang Mingke runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Gamesin Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Torch bearer Luo Lanqiu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Torch bearer Liu Zheng runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)