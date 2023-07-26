Chengdu ready to welcome 31st FISU Summer World University Games
An electronic clock counts down the time until the opening of the Chengdu Universiade at Tianfu square in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8.
Tourists take photos with Chengdu Universiade themed decoration at the Kuanzhai Alley Historic District in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
Tourists visit an official souvenir store of the Chengdu Universiadea at the Kuanzhai Alley Historic District in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
A Chengdu Universiade themed decoration is seen in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
A Chengdu Universiade themed decoration is seen in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
Tourists pose for photos with Rongbao, mascot of the Chengdu Universiade at the Kuanzhai Alley Historic District in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Technology shines at FISU Games Village
- Interview: Turkish table tennis player expects cross-cultural exchanges at Chengdu Universiade
- Members of Team Indonesia attend departure ceremony for Chengdu Universiade
- Interview: Polish team wants both medals, friendship in China trip: head of university sport union
- Cultural exchange activities to be held for Chengdu Universiade athletes
- Chengdu ready to hold successful FISU Summer World University Games
- Poland volleyball team targets top podium at World University Games
- Türkiye's delegation head to Chengdu Universiade in high spirits
- Chengdu FISU World University Games a new engine for urban development
- China's ancient cultural symbols omnipresent at Chengdu Universiade
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.