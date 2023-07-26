We Are China

Chengdu ready to welcome 31st FISU Summer World University Games

Ecns.cn) 17:17, July 26, 2023

An electronic clock counts down the time until the opening of the Chengdu Universiade at Tianfu square in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8.

Tourists take photos with Chengdu Universiade themed decoration at the Kuanzhai Alley Historic District in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Tourists visit an official souvenir store of the Chengdu Universiadea at the Kuanzhai Alley Historic District in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

A Chengdu Universiade themed decoration is seen in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Tourists pose for photos with Rongbao, mascot of the Chengdu Universiade at the Kuanzhai Alley Historic District in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

