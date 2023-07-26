Home>>
Members of Team Indonesia attend departure ceremony for Chengdu Universiade
(Xinhua) 13:12, July 26, 2023
Members of Team Indonesia attend the departure ceremony for the upcoming 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 25, 2023. The Universiade will unfold in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, from July 28 through August 8. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Members of Team Indonesia pose for photos after the departure ceremony for the upcoming 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 25, 2023. The Universiade will unfold in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, from July 28 through August 8. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
