Home>>
Cultural exchange activities to be held for Chengdu Universiade athletes
(Xinhua) 11:14, July 26, 2023
CHENGDU, China, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A series of cultural and people-to-people exchange activities will be held during the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, organizers said.
Named "Blossom of Youth", the exchange activities will be launched at Sichuan University on Wednesday, with Xu Liaoyuan, designer of the Chengdu Universiade torch Rong Huo, renowned writer A Lai and scholar Peng Feng in attendance alongside student representatives.
These activities include a Universiade image program, exhibitions and displays of Chinese intangible cultural heritage.
A celebration party named "Youth in Time" for Chengdu Universiade athletes will take place in the Athletes' Village on July 29.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chengdu ready to hold successful FISU Summer World University Games
- Poland volleyball team targets top podium at World University Games
- Türkiye's delegation head to Chengdu Universiade in high spirits
- Chengdu FISU World University Games a new engine for urban development
- China's ancient cultural symbols omnipresent at Chengdu Universiade
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.