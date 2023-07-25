Poland volleyball team targets top podium at World University Games

July 25

WARSAW, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The men's volleyball team of Poland is dreaming of winning gold at the FISU World University Games, said captain Lukasz Kozub.

In the previous edition of the World University Games, Poland lost to Italy in the final. According to Kozub, now is the perfect time to take revenge.

"Italy and Brazil will be amongst the most dangerous opponents. However, I'm definitely going back to the event for the gold medal we couldn't win in Naples. That loss really hurt us but I'm sure in China we can win the tournament," Kozub told Polish media on Tuesday.

"A great opening ceremony awaits us, we will be accommodated in a village for athletes, so the atmosphere of the event will be very similar to the Olympics. To be honest, I'm really looking forward to the start of the competition," the setter added.

Kozub predicted that China would meet expectations as the host nation.

"I'm sure the FISU World University Games will be a stunning experience. Most of us have never been to China. Representing your country requires you to always play to win. That's the goal of the volleyball team," concluded the captain.

The 31st FISU World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8.

