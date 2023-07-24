Chengdu Universiade sees disabled craftsmen empowered by art

CHENGDU, July 24 (Xinhua) -- As the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games approaches, a diverse range of licensed merchandise has hit the stores, creating a consumer hotspot.

Scheduled to run from July 28 to Aug. 8 in Chengdu, the capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, the Universiade has seen the launch and sale of more than 1,000 licensed products at over 400 retail stores. Among them, the unique paper quilling artworks created by a cultural and creative workshop in Wenjiang District, Chengdu, have become particularly popular.

Crafted from vibrant paper strips that are meticulously rolled, shaped and glued together, these artworks feature enchanting designs, such as beautiful flower and insect pictures, wind chimes and the iconic panda mascot of the Summer Universiade.

However, very few people know that the skilled craftsmen behind these exquisite artworks are all local residents with disabilities.

"We receive new orders every day, and our paper quilling pictures have become highly sought-after recently, both online and in various offline retail stores," said Wang Linjiang, the chief craftsman at the workshop, adding that craftsmen at the workshop are busy working on an order for pictures of the emblem of the Chengdu Universiade.

In 2016, the Gongping subdistrict in Wenjiang District organized vocational training for local disabled people, aiming to promote employment opportunities for them. After some exploration, the group found that low-cost and easily accessible handicrafts were the best focus for their efforts.

Wang has been making paper quilling artworks since that time.

"It was quite novel for me when I first started. I found it very satisfying to be rolling, pinching, assembling and pasting the paper strips, and finally turning them into a fascinating picture," the 34-year-old recalled.

Despite being born with congenital disabilities, Wang has always insisted on being self-reliant. Due to his unwavering determination, he eventually became a master of the art of paper quilling.

In 2017, a small workshop was established with the support of the subdistrict and social work organizations, and its floor space now expanded to 300 square meters.

Wang's creative paper quilling designs and products have won numerous awards over the past few years.

"We have registered a brand. There are more than 40 workers making paper quilling crafts at the workshop. They all suffer from different disabilities," said Zhong Yanyan, an official of the subdistrict.

In December 2020, the emblem and mascot of Chengdu Universiade were unveiled, and Wang and his fellow workers were authorized to reproduce these images in the form of paper quilling artworks for sale as licensed products. So far, they have sold more than 7,000 pieces.

