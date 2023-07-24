Chengdu ready for upcoming World University Games

Xinhua) 09:26, July 24, 2023

Photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows a countdown clock for the Chengdu Universiade in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists pose for photos with Rongbao, mascot of the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, July 19, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A volunteer rides a shared bicycle customized for the Chengdu Universiade in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, July 20, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on July 14, 2023 shows a poster of the Chengdu Universiade in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A tourist poses for photos with Rongbao, mascot of the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, July 19, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

