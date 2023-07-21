One Park, Three Areans: A tour of the main venue of Chengdu Universiade

(People's Daily App) 14:44, July 21, 2023

Located in Longquanyi district of Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, the Dong'an Lake Sports Park is the main stadium of the 31st Summer World University Games organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

The sports park is also home to the Multi-Purpose Gymnasium, the Multi-Ball Games Gymnasium and the Aquatics Center.

The Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8.

(Video produced by Lingshicha Talk)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)