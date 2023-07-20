Chengdu sports showpiece revives, renews iconic venue

CHENGDU, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Strolling in the renovated stadium, Li Yusheng was busy taking photos with his mobile phone. To him, Chengbei Gymnasium is a symbol of his youth, when he played basketball there.

"The venue is so beautiful," marveled the 71-year-old resident of Chengdu, the capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will open in Chengdu on July 28. Chengbei Gymnasium will host the Wushu, or Chinese martial arts, and is expected to award the first gold medal during the Games.

The pending sports event really excites local residents like Li. "I will watch the Games with my family to witness the highlights of Chengdu," said the old man.

Chengdu has renovated 36 sports venues to prepare for the Games, among which Chengbei Gymnasium is one of the most symbolic. It was the first comprehensive gymnasium in Chengdu, representing the "sports memory" of Chengdu residents for generations.

Built in 1973, the gymnasium was an open-air court at first. Seven years later, the court was transformed into a modern and spacious gymnasium where flocks of youngsters played basketball. "Back then, playing basketball here was a trend," said Li.

After the reform and opening up in China, many singers from Hong Kong and Taiwan became popular in the mainland. Chengbei Gymnasium ended up hosting concerts packed with enthusiastic fans humming amid the dazzling lights and deafening music.

However, the popularity of the stadium waned as time passed. In the 1990s, its basketball and spectator stands were demolished. A two-layer building was erected, with booths selling electrical appliances. People were attracted there by business opportunities, with only some senior residents able to remember its days as a popular basketball gymnasium.

Recent economic growth and social progress in Chengdu have resulted in calls for more emphasis on sports.

According to statistics released by Chengdu city administration of sport in April this year, total sports consumption in Chengdu reached 57.86 billion yuan (about 8.03 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 8.4 percent year on year. Per capita sports consumption stood at 2,720.6 yuan in 2022 with an 8 percent year-on-year increase, which accounted for 9.4 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure.

Chengbei Gymnasium followed the trend of increased emphasis on sports in Chengdu. People could again participate in sports in the gymnasium from July 2014 onwards. In 2016, all the electrical appliance stores there were closed.

Apart from preparations for the Games, the southwest city also creates "sports atmosphere" by offering sports parks, sports centers in communities, and other new venues for sports. Jinniu District, where Chengbei Gymnasium is located, sees many residents, both old and young, exercising in its parks and squares. So far, Chengdu has witnessed the development of over 2.4 square meters per capita of sports areas, which represents the fastest growth in China.

After the Games, Chengbei Gymnasium will welcome citizens for regular exercises in Chengdu.

"The Chengbei Gymnasium is like an old friend of ours," said Liu Linglin, a local resident who now works in the venue for the Wushu event of the Summer World University Games. "We are happy to see our old friend become energetic again."

