Brazil to send 250-member delegation to Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 16:14, July 18, 2023

CHENGDU, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Brazil is to send a 250-member delegation to participate in the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province from July 28 to August 8.

The Chengdu Universiade welcomed the first batch of overseas guests as seven officials from the Brazilian delegation arrived at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport on Monday.

"Chengdu is a big and prosperous city for the World University Games and we are very happy to come here and participate," Kelly of the Brazilian delegation said upon arrival.

According to Kelly, Brazilian athletes will compete in 11 sports.

"The Games will be successful here in Chengdu and I hope the athletes from Brazil will compete well," said Alessandro, deputy chief of the Brazilian delegation, who paid his second visit to Chengdu following the Heads of Delegation Meeting in March.

