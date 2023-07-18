In pics: Universiade Village in Chengdu, SW China
Photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows the delegations' apartments in the Universiade Village, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Volunteers walk in the Universiade Village, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Staff member shows an innovative recycling box known as the "magic cube" in the Universiade Village, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows a board with tips for low-carbon "magic cube" usage and gifts for recycling in the Universiade Village, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows the intangible cultural heritage hall in the Universiade Village, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows the Universiade Village, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows the Fitness Centre of the Universiade Village, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A volunteer works at the Volunteers' Home of the Universiade Village, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows the Resident Services Centre in delegations' apartment in the Universiade Village, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows new engergy bus in the Universiade Village, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows the Welcome Centre of the Universiade Village, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
