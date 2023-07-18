Counting down to Chengdu Universiade: Dong'an Lake Sports Park

People's Daily Online) 08:23, July 18, 2023

With 10 days to go before the 31st FISU Summer World University Games kick off in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dong'an Lake Sports Park stands ready to host the opening ceremony and serve as the core venue for the event.

Constructed specifically for the Chengdu Universiade, Dong'an Lake Sports Park spans an impressive area of 320,000 square meters. Its "one stadium, three gymnasiums" design includes a 40,000-seat stadium, a multi-purpose gymnasium, an aquatics center, and a multi-ball games gymnasium. Throughout the Games, Dong'an Lake Sports Park will host key events like gymnastics and swimming.

A photo shows the Multi-Purpose Gymnasium (R) and Multi-Ball Games Gymnasium (L) at Dong'an Lake Sports Park. (People's Daily Online/Li Zheng)

A photo shows an interior view of the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multi-Purpose Gymnasium. (People's Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

A photo shows the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Aquatics Center. (People's Daily Online/Li Zheng)

An image shows an interior view of the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Aquatics Center. (People's Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

An image shows "Rongbao," the mascot for the University Games, at Dong'an Lake Sports Park Aquatics Center. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Linjia)

A photo shows the main stadium of Dong'an Lake Sports Park. (People's Daily Online/Li Zheng)

An image shows an interior view of Dong'an Lake Sports Park's Multi-Ball Games Gymnasium. (People's Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)