A glimpse into Main Media Center for Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 11:38, July 15, 2023

Photo taken on July 14, 2023, shows the dining area in the Main Media Center for Chengdu Universiade in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

People experience a recreational facility at the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 14, 2023. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Food is served in the dining area of the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 14, 2023. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A woman experiences a recreational facility at the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 14, 2023. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows the Chinese artware displayed at the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Photo by Wei Linxiao/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows the view outside the Press Conference Room at the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Souvenirs are seen at the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 13, 2023. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A man experiences a VR device at the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 14, 2023. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows the view of the photographer working area at the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows the view of the traditional Chinese culture area at the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Photo by Wei Linxiao/Xinhua)

A staff member works in the dining area of the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 14, 2023. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Staff members are seen at the official licensed products store of the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 14, 2023. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows the view of the traditional Chinese culture area at the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. The MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC) and will be fully operational as of July 25. (Photo by Wei Linxiao/Xinhua)

