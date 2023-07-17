Home>>
Music enhances Chengdu Universiade
(People's Daily App) 15:43, July 17, 2023
Artists from the China National Traditional Orchestra recently brought classic Chinese melodies to the streets of Chengdu, to welcome the upcoming 31st FISU Summer World University Games, which will take place in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province between July 28 and August 8.
(Compiled by Li Yujing)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
