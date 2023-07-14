Main Media Center of Chengdu Universiade starts trial operation

July 14, 2023

Chengdu hosts a ceremony to mark the 30-day countdown to the 31st FISU Summer World University Games on June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

CHENGDU, China, July 13 (Xinhua) -- With around two weeks to go before the 31st FISU Summer World University Games open in Chengdu, the Main Media Center (MMC) was put into trial operation on Thursday.

Located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place, the MMC includes the Main Press Center (MPC) and International Broadcasting Center (IBC).

The MMC will be open around the clock as of July 25, according to the organizing committee.

The 31st FISU Summer World University Games will take place in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province between July 28 and August 8. A total of 18 sports will be featured during the 12-day tournament.

The Chengdu Universiade will be the third Summer Universiade held in the Chinese mainland, following the Beijing Universiade in 2001 and the Shenzhen Universiade in 2011.

