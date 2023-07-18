Chengdu Biennale held in run-up to FISU Summer Universiade

CHENGDU, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chengdu Biennale, an art gala featuring nearly 500 artworks from home and abroad, kicked off recently in Chengdu, the capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The art fest is being held in the run-up to the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games, which is scheduled from July 28 to Aug. 8 in Chengdu.

The international art festival, which commenced on Sunday, will last for approximately four months. It showcases artworks from 235 young artists hailing from 22 countries and regions. These captivating pieces are dispersed across 24 exhibitions throughout the city, and visitors can access the venues free of charge.

"The World University Games is not only a stage for sports competitions but also a platform for cultural exchange," said Wang Shaoqiang, chief curator of the art project. "As an important international urban art project, the Chengdu Biennale plays an irreplaceable role in promoting cultural exchange, leading artistic trends and establishing benchmarks for urban cultural values."

The Chengdu Biennale will also host over 100 activities to spread knowledge about aesthetics among the public, extending its outreach to diverse sports venues and local communities. These activities aim to enrich the city's cultural and tourism experiences, offering diverse opportunities for the public and athletes to engage in art and cultural consumption.

