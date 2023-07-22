Chengdu Universiade Village opens

Xinhua) 14:22, July 22, 2023

Photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

