Turkish athletes excited about Chengdu Universiade

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Xinhua) -- As the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in China approach, Turkish athletes' anticipation is palpable.

The Universiade will unfold in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, from July 28 through August 8, showcasing a total of 18 sports.

Abdullah Tugluk, a 24-year-old athlete representing Istanbul's Halic University at the Universiade, is hopeful for a medal in the 3,000m steeplechase. As he prepares to train at Istanbul's Cebeci Sports Complex, Tugluk, making his inaugural trip to China, cannot contain his enthusiasm.

"I'm at a loss for words over my current feelings," he shared with Xinhua. "I'd love to communicate my genuine impressions of China and my experiences upon my return, but I can't articulate them now."

The young athlete is especially intrigued by the advanced technology in sports facilities, such as autonomous vehicles.

"It will be a contest where technology is comprehensively applied. I'm eager for it," he stated. "They're preparing for a grand event. They send us that message."

Turkey's archer, Samet Ak, noted that China is a highly developed nation fully embracing technology, and he expects to encounter numerous technological marvels at the games. "I wouldn't be taken aback if I bumped into a robot that could direct me to a desired destination, be it a cafeteria, a competition field, or a training ground," said Ak.

Ak appreciates China's commitment to harmonizing with nature, preserving the environment, and shrinking its carbon footprint, all while leveraging and advancing technology for human health and welfare.

"I think China is achieving that remarkably well," he voiced.

Adem Asil, a gymnast from Aegean University in the western province of Izmir, is also enthusiastic about his maiden voyage to China.

"I'm extraordinarily curious about everything in China. I'm fascinated by the country, the food, the customs, the beverages - the entire experience. They say it's a stunning country. We'll see," Asil expressed to Xinhua in a virtual interview.

"I believe everything will be extraordinary, utterly astounding," Asil exclaimed, spotlighting Chengdu - renowned for pandas and hotpot. "A vibrant atmosphere awaits all of us."

Turkey will enter the games with a delegation of 155 athletes.

