Xi to attend opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade, related diplomatic activities

Xinhua) 09:30, July 24, 2023

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- From July 27 to 28, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu and hold a welcome banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the opening ceremony and visiting China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Monday.

The foreign leaders to attend the opening ceremony and visit China are President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, President Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi, President Irfaan Ali of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia, and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of the Republic of Fiji.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)