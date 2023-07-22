Xi Story: Prioritizing regular physical exercises from an early age

Young skaters participate in short track speeding training at Century Star Rink in Changping District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Over the years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has advocated for the coordinated development of academic learning and physical exercises among Chinese youth.

As a staunch supporter of an educational philosophy that places health as the foremost priority, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has underscored the significance of physical fitness during his interactions with the nation's young generation on many occasions.

Visiting the campus of Beijing Yuying School ahead of International Children's Day this year, Xi took in a vibrant scene at the basketball court -- students enthusiastically playing basketball or rope-skipping in their P.E. classes.

Describing adolescence as a golden period to improve health, which is a solid foundation for future study and work, Xi stressed engaging in sports and exercise is the most effective way for children to get stronger.

"Regular physical exercises should be a priority from an early age," Xi said.

"The more you participate in sports and exercise, the less chance they become overweight or nearsighted," he told the students.

Xi's profound emphasis on prioritizing youth fitness has turned into concrete actions. In 2020, two key documents, one on deepening the integration of sports and education and promoting the healthy growth of young people and another comprehensively strengthening and improving the work on school sports, were released.

In 2022, a revision to the Law on Physical Culture and Sports was passed at a National People's Congress Standing Committee session. The revision is the first comprehensive and systematic revision since the law's initial enforcement in 1995.

Chapters of "Social Sports" and "School Physical Education" were renamed "National Fitness" and "Youth and School Sports," respectively, to reflect China's primary concern of public and youth fitness.

The law stipulates that students are promised at least one hour's daily exercise at school, and public sports infrastructure must open to schools for mandatory annual sports events.

In Xi's eye, physical fitness for young people, who are "the future of the country and the hope of the nation," holds vital importance nationwide.

He stressed that China will be strong only when its young people are strong.

The criteria for being strong include moral character, academic performance, innovation, and practical skills. It also entails good health, physical fitness, and sportsmanship, said Xi while visiting athletes in the Chinese delegation to the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games in 2014.

