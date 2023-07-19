Xi's Imprint on the Era | What Does Xi Jinping Eat on Business Trips?

What does the Chinese president eat on business trips?

Let's take a look at this menu: braised chicken nuggets in brown sauce, stir fried garlic sprouts with pork belly, and garland chrysanthemum with garlic, all of which are things that Chinese people often eat.

This menu was used when Xi Jinping inspected Fuping County, north China’s Hebei Province on Dec. 29, 2012.

Xi asked the staff around him to specifically require that no alcoholic drinks be served.

After dinner, Xi stayed in a small 16 square meter suite with a bathroom that had cracked tiles.

Hotel staff worried about the decrepit conditions, but Xi smiled and said, "It's clean, looks good." He told the staff that the bill must be paid when leaving.

Over 20 days before Xi's departure to Fuping, a meeting of the Political Bureau of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China had just passed the "Eight-point Regulation", focusing on "small matters" such as reducing the number of accompanying members, simplifying receptions, and practicing frugality during business trips.

The "long-standing issues" in Chinese officialdom, such as public funds for food and drink, have been significantly improved in a few years.

Xi said, the less comfortable and at ease we are, the more comfortable and satisfied the common people will be. They will feel better about us.

This is Chinese politics reflected in a small menu.

