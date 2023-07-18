Languages

Archive

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Home>>

Xi holds talks with Algerian president

(Xinhua) 16:50, July 18, 2023

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Beijing on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories