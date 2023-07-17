Interview: Expert says Algeria-China relations can be model for Africa, Arab world

Xinhua) 14:18, July 17, 2023

ALGIERS, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's visit to China from Monday to Friday is expected to strengthen bilateral relations, foster sustainable development and promote world peace, an expert has said.

In an interview with Xinhua, Smail Debeche, president of the Algeria-China Friendship Association, said the "historical and political ties between the two nations serve as a foundation for strategic convergence." He hopes bilateral relations can be a model for Africa and the Arab world.

Debeche, also a professor of political sciences and international relations at the University of Algiers 3 and member of the Central Committee of the National Liberation Front of Algeria, said over the past 65 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Algeria have firmly supported each other on issues related to their core interests and major concerns.

The two countries have maintained a consistent stance on international and regional hotspot issues and engaged in mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, becoming strategic partners that walk hand in hand.

Tebboune's visit "is expected to yield positive outcomes in terms of serving Algeria's strategies for economic diversification and sustainable development," he said.

The professor added that the president "seeks to enhance the existing strategic partnership in various key sectors, including agriculture, food security, technology, renewable energy, infrastructure development such as roads and ports, exploration of raw materials, higher education and scientific research."

Debeche underlined the mutually beneficial outcomes of the Belt and Road Initiative. "This initiative facilitates direct trade ... ultimately aims to establish win-win partnerships and foster infrastructure development, enabling participating countries to transition from import dependency to becoming producers in collaboration with Chinese companies."

For example, he argued that countries, including Algeria, have moved beyond being mere importers of Chinese products and started producing these goods through cooperation with China.

Debeche saw development as the primary means of addressing global challenges. He recognized China's success in eradicating absolute poverty and expected the country's Global Development Initiative to enable countries to overcome differences and achieve economic growth.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of China dispatching medical teams to Algeria. China has sent 27 batches of medical teams to the country, providing medical services for over 27 million patients and delivering approximately 2.07 million newborns. The teams have received high praise from the local government and people.

At that time, Algeria emerged from a brutal war and urgently needed medical assistance. The Chinese medical teams brought hope and timely assistance, Debeche said. Chinese doctors treated patients and trained local doctors. He said medical cooperation between the two countries has become an example of China-Algeria cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)